Wamalwa to Musalia: Come to Azimio, you were deceived

With less than 20 days left before the August 9 polls, Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has urged Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi to join hands with Raila Odinga, claiming that was shortchanged.

Speaking in Trans Nzoia County on Wednesday, Mr Wamalwa said Mr Mudavadi’s loss of vigour in the Kenya Kwanza alliance campaigns resulted from his realisation that he was deceived in the deal, with the coalition that does not recognise him.

Mr Wamalwa said Deputy President William Ruto's running mate Rigathi Gachagua had confessed that Kenya Kwanza leaders would seek to rotate the presidency between the duo and later to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure.

That, the CS said, shows that the ANC supremo is not in the picture of the alliance.

Many rooms

“I call on my brother Musalia to join us in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya, where there are many rooms in Baba’s (Mr Odinga's) house to accommodate everyone. His age locks him out of the Kenya Kwanza arrangement,” Mr Wamalwa said.

Mr Wamalwa, who was with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende and Trans Nzoia governor aspirant George Natembeya, said the Luhya community would be safe under Mr Odinga’s presidency, unlike under the DP’s.

“Raila has promised to appoint Oparanya as the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary while Marende is poised to be the Speaker of the Senate, while I will retain the Defense Cabinet slot. This is more realistic as opposed to that of Kenya Kwanza, which is vague,” he said.

“Ruto has no space in our politics, since he has no agenda for us as a community. We have decided to seek votes for Raila Odinga since he has demonstrated that he means well for us as a community,” Mr Marende added.

Governor Oparanya warned the political candidates of Azimio-affiliated parties in the Western region against engaging in sibling rivalry, saying they should instead direct their energies to vote-hunting to guarantee Mr Odinga's camp victory.

“Every party has a right to seek elective positions in every region. So there is no need to zone any region since we are all adhering to the democratic space that has been set in place by the new constitution,” said Mr Oparanya.

Mr Natembeya rallied residents to support Mr Odinga’s candidacy, saying he is the best bet for Kenya because he has demonstrated his commitment to the country through the tribulations he faced while championing reforms.

“Raila is a selfless leader like his father, who sacrificed his ambition in favour of the founding father of this nation, Jomo Kenyatta. We in Trans Nzoia have decided that our choice for the presidential candidate is Raila Odinga,” he said.

They also warned residents against voting for leaders vying under Ford Kenya, accusing the outfit of being a major contributor to the economic challenges facing the region through their party leader Moses Wetang’ula.