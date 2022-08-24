Low-key celebrations on Kijana Wamalwa's 19th death anniversary

The 19th anniversary of the death of vice-president Michael Kijana Wamalwa was marked in low-key celebrations on Tuesday, with family members holding individual prayers in his remembrance.

His sister Nancy Wamalwa said the family chose to commemorate him discreetly because of the current political atmosphere in Kenya is it undergoes transition.

"We held prayers as a family and later laid flowers at his grave at his Milimani homestead in Kitale,” she told Nation.Africa.

Family prayed for the country

Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the family used the event to also pray for the country, which is dealing with a disputed presidential election.

"The family commemorated the late without much hype. We prayed for peace and national unity during this transition period," said Mr Wamalwa.

Mass was said at the Holy Ghost Cathedral in Mombasa and another one in Nairobi. Most family members are in Nairobi and Mombasa.

Nancy Wamalwa, the sister to the late Machael Kijana Wamalwa, with her children Bill Jordan Majani, Shaquill Dalizu and Jacob Mandela lay flowers at his mausoleum at his Milimani home in Kitale town, Trans Nzoia county on Tuesday August 23, 2022. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Long-serving Saboti MP

The late Wamalwa was the longest-serving MP for Saboti constituency in Trans Nzoia County.

He was an alumnus of Cambridge University and the London School of Economics. He was a lawyer who liked to quote Shakespeare and a lover of classical music and Tom & Jerry cartoons.

Short-lived

His tenure as vice-president was short-lived as he died six months after his appointment.

The late Mwai Kibaki appointed Wamalwa as his deputy in December 2002. He died at Royal Free Hospital in London from kidney disease.

Wamalwa was born in 1944 and grew into an intelligent young man. A former headboy in school, he won a scholarship to study in the United Kingdom.

He returned to Kenya with a law degree from Cambridge University and another from the London School of Economics.

'Kijana' origin

He launched his political career soon after his return. He earned the name Kijana after he attempted to vie for a parliamentary seat in 1974 aged 30.

The community downplayed his quest for the seat, saying he was too young to become an MP.

He and other young leaders, called Young Turks, formed the Forum for the Democracy Restoration (Ford) and pushed for constitutional reforms.