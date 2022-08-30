Two get 50 years behind bars for robbing man of Sh15,000

A Kitale court on Monday handed two men 50 years behind bars each after they were found guilty of violently robbing a man of Sh15,500 and a mobile phone worth Sh2,000.

Amos Wanjala (33) and Kevin Wangila (22) committed the offence on June 15, 2020 at Barbton in Kiminini sub-county, Trans Nzoia County.

The court heard that they were armed with rungus and swords when they robbed Wycliffe Mukhwana Mulongo.

Both had pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Julius Ng’arng'ar.

In mitigation, they claimed they had been framed. Mr Wanjala told the court he was a small businessman selling pastries and was falsely accused of the offence. He pleaded that he had a family of three children to take care of.

Mr Wangila also said he was framed, saying that he could not be remorseful for an offence he had not committed. He also told the court that he had no relationship with the first accused.

The father of the first accused, Morris Wanjala, said in a report filed in court that his son was raised well and within church doctrines and was a breadwinner. He asked the court to be lenient to him.

The mother of Mr Wangila, Pauline Wanyonyi, said her son was hardworking and had no known criminal record. She said the offence that her son was alleged to have committed shocked her.

A probation report recommended that harsh action be taken against the two.

"Taking my conclusions and attitude of both accused persons towards the offence into consideration and the nature of the offence, we do not have a suitable treatment plan for them at the moment and therefore find them not suitable to serve a non-custodial sentence at the moment," said Irene Yegon in the report.

The victim’s family said the man died later as a result of the attack. They had pleaded with the court to hand the accused a maximum punishment.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Nga’rnga’r found that prosecutors had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

"I have considered the presented report from the probation officer and I hereby sentence the accused persons to 50 years’ imprisonment each," he ruled.