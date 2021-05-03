Trans Nzoia man stabs wife to death in love triangle

Police in Trans Nzoia have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death on May 2, 2021. 

By  Gerald Bwisa

Police in Trans Nzoia have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death after he found her with another man in their house on Sunday evening.

