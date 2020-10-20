Trans Nzoia assembly, Kitale Club closed as Covid-19 cases rise

The Trans Nzoia County Assembly has been closed temporarily following confirmation of two cases of the coronavirus.

County Assembly Clerk Ainea Indakwa has directed all staff to stay away for 14 days as per Ministry of Health guidelines for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and an advisory from the county’s health department.

Mr Indakwa said the decision to suspend county assembly activities was with immediate effect.

“The assembly shall remain closed to the public for two weeks starting October 19. We shall, however, endeavor to offer virtual services,” he said.

He asked staff to exercise necessary caution by staying at home, washing their hands or sanitising regularly, wearing masks and observing social distancing.

Kitale Club

Meanwhile, Kitale Club has also temporarily closed following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Trans Nzoia.

“The management has decided to temporarily close the clubhouse effective October 18 until further notice to facilitate thorough fumigation of the premises and testing of staff,” a statement said.

“The golf course will, however, remain open. Golfers are advised to strictly observe Ministry of Health protocols. The management highly regrets the inconvenience caused by this hard decision but it is for the safety and good of us all.”

So far, 5,494 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Trans Nzoia County, whose positivity rate is 7.8 per cent.

Out of these, 427 have tested positive for the virus while 206 have recovered from it. Among health workers, 23 cases have been reported while the active cases are six in number.

Trans Nzoia has recorded 12 virus-related deaths and has a positivity rate of 7.8 per cent.