Task force finds Sh1.1bn Trans Nzoia pending bills ineligible

Only Sh551 million of the Sh1.6 billion pending bills claims in Tans Nzoia County is eligible for payment, an audit carried out by former Auditor-General Edward Ouko has revealed.

Governor George Natembeya appointed Mr Ouko last year to chair a task force to probe the Sh1.6 billion pending bills and audit the human resource at the county government.

The seven-member team ascertained that over Sh1 billion pending bills claims were ineligible as services had not been rendered. The amount accounts for 67 per cent of the total pending bills.

The task force report, which was handed to Mr Natembeya on Friday, revealed that there were flawed procurement methods that were not monitored and a lack of evidence of receipt of goods and services.

“There was a massive failure to demonstrate value for money from the procured goods and services, lack as well as poor records in the whole procurement process, and instances where supporting documents were found to be fake,” the report stated.

Major discrepancies

The team noted that there were major discrepancies in the pending bills at the time Mr Natembeya was assuming office and what the task force established.

In the education and ICT department, for example, the assumption committee reported pending bills amounting to Sh78,378,268, while the task force found the amount to be Sh84,276,208.

In total, the reported pending bills for all 10 departments were Sh1.3 billion at the time of assumption of office by the new administration, but the task force established the bills to be Sh1.65 billion, a difference of over Sh337 million. But only Sh551 million were genuine claims.

The task force took over three months to verify the pending bills and audit the human resource at the county government.

According to the findings, the county’s Integrated personnel and payroll Database had 3,113 employees, the manual register 106, and the casual staff register 673, totalling 3,892 employees.

The report noted that some of the employees did not turn up for the staff audit called by the task force between September 19 and September 22 last year, and they made no effort to contact the team afterwards. At the same time, more than 400 other people showed up claiming they were county employees yet there were no records to support their claims.

470 employees

Some 470 employees were found to be ghost workers who have been drawing salaries from the county payroll.

Reacting to the report, Mr Natembeya said his administration will not pay for unconfirmed work and warned contractors against using short-cuts to secure tenders. “I am told the task force was surprised by one contractor who could not show his project and had to run away,” said the county boss.

Mr Natembeya pledged to implement the report and to empower county employees to deliver services to residents.