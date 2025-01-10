Student who scored 274 marks in KCPE attains an A- in KCSE

A student who scored 274 out of 500 marks in Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) scored an A- of 78 points in the just-released 2024 KCSE results.

Bainito Wanyonyi, 18, who comes from a humble background in Birunda, Saboti Constituency, Trans Nzoia County was the top student at Michael Wamalwa Birunda High School, which is a day school.

There was jubilation when Nation.Africa visited the school on Friday, as teachers and students celebrated their impressive results.

Wanyonyi, whose parents are peasant farmers, said he hopes to pursue his career dream and become a surgeon.

“I am very happy to have scored such good grades after working so hard. I thank God for what he has done to me,” a beaming Wanyonyi said.

Wanyonyi, whose mother is a housewife while his father is a casual laborer in the village, said he was motivated to work hard to change his life.

Excelled in secondary school

“Learning in a day school is very challenging, but I am happy my success is telling a story of hard work and determination,” he said.

“In 2020, I scored very low marks in KCPE exams. I actually got a D in Kiswahili with 33 marks. But I have excelled in secondary school and scored a B+ in Kiswahili,” Wanyonyi said.

School Principal Meshack Ochieng lauded his top student for his hard work and discipline.

“It's very impressive for a student who scored very low grades in KCPE to excel in KCSE in a day school," said Mr Ochieng.