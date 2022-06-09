Student dies by suicide in suspected depression

A 20-year-old Form Four student took her life at her home in St Mary's Estate on the outskirts of Kitale town on Thursday morning, in a suspected case of depression.

The body of Esther Waceke who was a student at Maziwa Secondary School was found dangling on a sisal rope at a store in the homestead, with a suicide note beside it. She was dressed in her full school attire.

The suicide note which was retrieved by scene of crime police officers read: "Goodbye to my parents, I love you so much. I will end my life on Thursday."

The deceased’s siblings said she recently complained of rejection at school from her fellow students and some teachers who claimed she was stubborn and senile.

According to her sister Wanjiku Wangechi, the deceased would sometimes wake up early, dress herself up ready for school, but would not leave the house.

"The last time she visited me. She claimed she had been isolated at school by the principal who accused her of being troublesome, which made her abscond classes," said her sister.

St Mary's Estate residents gathering at the home of a Form Four student who took her life on Thursday in a suspected case of depression. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Wangechi said that her sister was getting ready to sit for her final exams later in the year.

"We are shocked following the untimely demise of my sister. We knew she had a little bit of issues with school, but we did not see it getting to this far," she explained.

Neighbors said they noticed that the deceased was mentally disturbed to an extent she had lost weight in the last one month.

"I asked her why she was growing thin and she told me that she was too committed to her studies since she wanted to perform well in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations slated for December," said Mrs Rahab Kibe.

A local church elder Mr Kinyua Gitau asked youths to seek help whenever they face difficulties in life.

He said the deceased worshipped in his church and that she could have reached out for counselling, instead of resorting to committing suicide.

"I challenge anyone who is mentally disturbed to reach out to family or church for assistance since a problem shared is half solved," said Mr Kinyua.

Trans Nzoia County Criminal Investigations Officer Francis Kihara said the body was taken to Kitale County Hospital where it is awaiting a post-mortem, with investigations going on.