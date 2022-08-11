Saboti MP Caleb Amisi retains seat

Caleb Amisi has retained his Saboti parliamentary seat after being declared winner in a hotly contested race.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) votes tally, Mr Amisi of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) garnered 25,469 votes beating four contestants including former Senator Dr Michael Mbito.

He was followed by former Tuwani MCA Benard Wambwa of UDA who got 12, 392. Dr Mbito of Jubilee party and Lazaro David Wafula of DAP-K party came third and fourth with 8,050 and 5,452 votes respectively.

Mr Joseph Pepela of Ford Kenya party got 2, 151 votes.

Speaking after receiving his certificate from the Presiding Officer Mr Kennedy Kibet at St Joseph's Girls tallying centre, Mr Amisi thanked voters of Saboti constituency for believing in him and giving him another chance to serve them.

"It's a joyful night for me and the people of Saboti for this historic victory. I want to thank the IEBC for conducting this exercise peacefully," he said.

Mr Amisi is the first MP to be voted for second term in the constituency.