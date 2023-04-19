Prison warder loses gun while guarding inmate in hospital

A prison officer attached to Kitale Medium Prison in Trans Nzoia County lost his gun while on duty guarding a jailbird.

The officer was among three others who were deployed to Kitale County Hospital on Tuesday night to guard an inmate who was receiving medical attention at the facility.

According to a police report, the officer in question excused himself at around 2:45am and walked out of the ward to rest on a chair after standing for a long time.

But in unclear circumstances, after 30 minutes, a group of six men confronted the officer and beat him up before snatching his gun.

The officer lost a G3 rifle loaded with 20 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

The officer suffered a deep cut to the face, believed to have been caused by a sharp object, and is receiving treatment.

County Criminal Investigations Officer Francis Kihara said detectives were investigating the matter and several people are set to be questioned.

Mr Kihara said it was absurd that the officer lost his gun when he was with his colleagues.

"This is a serious matter and we will get to the bottom of it because the hospital has its security. For example, how did the attackers get into the ward?" he wondered.

The hospital management confirmed the incident and assured patients of their safety.