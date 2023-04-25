Police recover ammunition from retired officer

Police in Trans Nzoia County have seized ammunition and other security equipment from a retired officer. The items are suspected to be used by a gang of criminals in the area.

Police officers acting on the tip-off, together with Weonia Station Commander Justus Mulati, stormed the suspect's house at Weonia village in Kiminini sub-county and found the items after a thorough search.

Recovered from the 63-year-old retired Administration Police Service (APS) inspector were three inspector's canes, two sergeant's canes, a pair of jungle socks, an APS ceremonial belt and a jungle belt.

Also seized were one APS officer's jacket, one pair of officer's trousers, 10 live 7.62mm ammunition and 12 spent 7.62mm cartridges.

Kiminini sub-county criminal investigation Department officers are investigating the matter to establish the source of the items.

County Criminal Investigations boss Francis Kihara said detectives are on top of the investigation to ascertain where the items were used in robberies.

The officer said the suspect was being interrogated before being charged in court.

"We will ensure that retired officers are not used for criminal activities. It's illegal for retired officers to possess police equipment.

Last month, police arrested six people in connection with a spate of crimes in the county.