Orie Rogo Manduli's unique fashion taste displayed at her burial

Friends and relatives on Saturday attended the burial of flamboyant politician Orie Rogo Manduli at her Tondorie Farm, Trans Nzoia County.

A red limousine transported Manduli's body to the venue. Most women in attendance wore elaborate headgear and colorful clothes in honour of the late fashion icon.

The late Orie Rogo Manduli's daughter Elizabeth Rogo during her mother's burial ceremony in Machewa village, Trans Nzoia County on October 9, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Orie Rogo had spice, flavour, colour, swag, style and attitude by the megaton and was known for her elaborate headgear. She died of heart attack on September 8 at her home in Riverside, Nairobi.

Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens Affairs and Special Programmes Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia represented President Uhuru Kenyatta at the burial ceremony.

"'Manduli as a woman of many firsts and a true trailblazer who will be remembered for the role in gender equality and women empowerment,'' Ms Kobia said.

The CS, accompanied by her Defence counterpart Eugene Wamalwa, prayed to God to give the family strength during this difficult time.

''Our thoughts and prayers are with the family she has left behind,'' said Ms Kobia.

Mr Wamalwa said that the death of Manduli marks the end of a significant chapter in Kenyan history.

''The history of a woman of substance, a woman of the time, a woman of great ambition but also a woman of great courage,'' he said.

National Cohesion and Integration Commissions’ commissioner Dorcas Kedego second (left), and other women leaders during Orie Rogo Manduli's burial ceremony at her Tondorie farm in Machewa village, Trans Nzoia County on October 9, 2021 Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He urged local leaders to honour the late Manduli by embracing politics of tolerance, inclusivity.

''From now on, we don't want to engage in divisive politics. Manduli has lived with all Kenyan tribes in Trans Nzoia, which is a cosmopolitan area,'' Mr Wamalwa told the mourners.

The flashy politician famous for her bold stand on social things and stylish outfit each time she stepped out in public passed away on September 8, 2021.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi (left), Public Service Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia, Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya during a burial ceremony of the late Orie Rogo Manduli at her Tondorie farm in Machewa village, Trans Nzoia County on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Other politicians who eulogised Manduli included Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula, MPs Caleb Amisi (Saboti), Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), Ferdinand Wanyonyi (Kwanza), George Opondo Kaluma (Homa Bay Town), former nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony, former minister Noah Wekesa among others.

Mourners clad in a head gear resembling what the late Orie Rogo Manduli used to wear follow proceedings during her burial ceremony at Tondorie farm in Machewa village, Trans Nzoia County on October 9, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Rift Valley regional Coordinator George Netembeya also attended the burial.

Mr Natembeya eulogised Manduli as a woman who fought for women and the less privileged in the society.

"I want to challenge Kenyan women to emulate Orie Rogo," he said.

Mr Natembeya urged Trans Nzoia people to embrace unity as the country prepares for next year's General Election.

Senator Wetang’ula said Manduli fought for multi-party democracy in Kenya adding that the country, Trans Nzoia and women have lost an icon who stood for what was right.

Mr Amisi and Mr Wamalwa said the veteran politician was a great pillar especially in agriculture. They said the woman ventured into agribusiness when other people focused only on subsistence agriculture.

Orie Rogo Manduli's daughters Janice Rogo (left), and Elizabeth during their mothers burial ceremony at Tondorie farm in Machewa village, Trans Nzoia County on October 9, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Homa Bay Town MP-Peter Kaluma read ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga's condolence. Kaluma said he was Manduli's lawyer when she was the chairperson of NGO Council.

Manduli was also the first woman chair of the NGO council, and she fought to be heard in instances where she felt she was not heard or her leadership was being questioned due to gender bias.

A mourner clad in a style resembling what the late Orie Rogo Manduli used to wear attends her burial in Machewa village, Trans Nzoia County on October 9, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The most common altercation she was ever involved in was with Tourism CS Najib Balala, whom she accused of meddling in the NGO's affairs.