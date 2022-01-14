George Natembeya

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya who has resigned to focus on his political ambitions.

|

Trans-Nzoia

Prime

Natembeya to fly DAP-K flag in governor contest

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The Democratic Action Party (DAP-K) has endorsed Mr George Natembeya, who just quit his post as Rift Valley regional commissioner, to bear its standard in the Trans Nzoia governor race on August 9.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.