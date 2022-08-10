Natembeya’s agents storm tallying centre over error that gave him one vote

The tallying of election results in the hotly contested Trans Nzoia governor’s race on Wednesday was marred by claims of electoral malpractices.

George Natembeya’s agents at the St Monica Girls tallying centre in Kwanza constituency claimed numbers at one polling station were altered to favour his challenger Chris Wamalwa of Ford Kenya.

Mr Natembeya is vying under the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) and flying the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flag.

Drama

Drama ensued when the agents stormed the centre in protest, disrupting business for a few minutes. Police officers assigned at the centre intervened to restore order.

The agents claimed he garnered 22 votes in stream two at St Monica Girls but the tallying later reflected just one vote, a malpractice they claimed occurred at other stations.

Kwanza OCPD James Odera had to accompany Mr Natembeya's agents and aides to the polling station to verify the results pinned on the wall.

The deputy presiding officer acknowledged the mistake and assured the agents that it would be rectified.

Stay calm

Following the incident, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) urged voters in Trans Nzoia County to be patient as tallying continues, and avoid speculation and sharing misleading information.

County IEBC Manager John Cox Lorionokou told Nation.Africa that results will only be announced after all constituency tallying centres had handed in their results, and they would not show who is leading.

"We cannot say anything as of now because we will be speculating. We shall only announce after all the returning officers have received and submitted all the results," he said.

Police custody

At least 20 people are in police custody in connection with offences related to election malpractices in Kiminini and Cherengany sub-counties, according to investigators.

Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Samson Ojwang said 19 people were arrested Tuesday night at Bikeke Boys Secondary School, the tallying centre for Cherengany sub-county. They are accused of causing violence.

“Security officers managed to arrest about 19 people who at the time were senselessly beating up members of the public,” said Mr Ojwang.

He added that the accused, who reliable sources revealed were allies of a contestant for a county assembly seat, had crude weapons, mostly clubs.

The accused were detained at the Bikeke Police Station before they are presented in a Kitale court, where they will be charged with election-related offences.

Dangerous weapons

In a separate incident, police in Kiminini have arrested the driver whose vehicle was spotted being loaded with dangerous weapons.

“It is true security officers have arrested Mr Brian Sande Kikuyu, 31 years. The accused was on the run after his Toyota van, which was parked at Kiminini Primary School, was spotted loaded with clubs,” confirmed Mr Ojwang.

The culprit was detained at the Kitale Police Station and his vehicle was impounded.

“Police retrieved eight clubs at the time of the arrest,” he said.