Natembeya launches online platform to fundraise, popularise bid

George Natembeya, the Democratic Action Party- Kenya (DAP- K) Trans Nzoia gubernatorial candidate, has taken his vote hunt in the cosmopolitan county a notch higher by launching a website.

A part from using the platform to publicise his campaigns and agendas ahead of the August 9 election, Mr Natembeya also intends to use it to reach out to well-wishers and supporters for campaign fundraising.

“The website will enable us reach out to well-wishers and supporters within Trans Nzoia and beyond to assist us in this journey. This is a common practice in most world economies,” he said while launching the platform on Saturday April 1.

The former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner said it is high time Kenyans embraced the culture of fundraising for candidates seeking elective positions as a way of curbing corruption, alleging some individuals use public funds to run their campaigns.

“Politicians have a tendency of utilizing public money during their campaigns. I rather mwananchi donate funds for my campaign and I be able to account each and every penny,” he said.

Mr Natembeya promised prudent financial management practices during the campaign period to ensure every shilling channelled to his team is well utilized.

He said electoral laws need to be tightened to ensure public officers eyeing elective positions don’t divert public funds to their campaigns.

“Those who use their funds on campaigns steal to recover while in office,” he added.

"The COVID- 19 pandemic made technology a very critical platform in the dissemination of information. We will utilise this technology as we rally residents of Trans Nzoia to vote for us.”