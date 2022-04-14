Land dispute derailing construction of key road

A land dispute is derailing the construction of the Kitale- Endebess-Suam dual carriageway.

Both the Trans Nzoia County government and the Kenya Agriculture and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) lay claim to a five-acre plot in Kipsongo, near Kitale.

County officials had proposed to temporarily relocate Kitale street traders to the land in order to pave the way for construction of the road, but KALRO rejected the proposal, saying the plot is meant for research.

"We wish to clarify that the five-acre piece of land the county government wants to relocate traders to is owned by KALRO for research purposes and the boundary line is the Kitale National Polytechnic and not Kitale Municipality," said KALRO Director-General Eliud Kereger in a letter to the county commissioner seeking support to resolve the issue.

He said all KALRO land is meant for agricultural research.

Works have stalled on Kitale - Endebess road because of a dispute between the county government of Trans Nzoia and the Kenya Agriculture Livestock and Research Organisation (KALRO). Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Once completed, the road is expected to promote regional integration, improve access and connectivity between Kenya and Uganda and stimulate economic activity in areas that straddle the border.

It is also expected to foster transport, communication and trade links among Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to launch the project that also includes a One Stop Border Post before the August General Election.

Time is running out for an ad hoc committee created to resolve the dispute. The panel, which includes representatives of the National Land Commission, wants the Trans Nzoia government to address the matter.

“This stalemate is the only reason for the current slow pace of construction works, especially on the section of the road that is passing through Kitale,” said Trans Nzoia West Deputy County Commissioner Charles Ocharo.

Housing project

Public records show that the disputed land was previously owned by the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute (Kari) before it was relinquished to KALRO in 2013.

The Trans Nzoia officials want part of the land carved off for public housing.

“In fact, before the standoff, the county government had already earmarked the land for construction of an affordable housing scheme,” said Lands executive Bonfance Wanyonyi.

KALRO staff houses sit on the land, as well as the Kipsongo location chief’s offices.