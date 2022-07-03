Kitale woman ‘kills’ husband for buying cigarettes with Sh100 meant for food

A domestic feud turned tragic in Trans Nzoia County on Sunday after a woman stabbed her husband to death following disagreement over Sh100.

The 29-year-old woman is alleged to have attacked and stabbed her husband in the chest with a kitchen knife for allegedly using the Sh100 meant for food to buy cigarettes.

According to Matisi Nyumba Kumi official Paul Ngoya Barasa, the woman escaped lynching from members of the public following the incident.

"I was heading to Miti Mbili area when I saw a mob beating up the woman who had allegedly stabbed her husband using a kitchen knife,” he told Nation. Africa.

The victim, who had received first aid at a local dispensary, was later pronounced dead on arrival at Kitale County Hospital.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jecinta Wesonga confirmed the incident.

"The woman rushed to the kitchen, picked up a knife and tried to stab her child, but the husband blocked her. Unfortunately, she ended up stabbing him in the chest," Ms Wesonga told Nation. Africa.

She appealed to Kenyans to find better ways of solving domestic disputes.

“Despite living in tough economic times, Kenyans should find reasonable ways to solve their conflicts instead of taking the law into their own hands," she said.

The woman is being held at Matisi Police Station awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.