Kitale man commits suicide over motorcycle loan squable with wife

A 39-year-old man died by suicide on Monday after his wife denied him her national identity card that he wanted to use to obtain a loan to purchase a motorcycle.

The man had attempted to kill his wife and two children before hanging himself at their rental house in Canaan Estate in Kachibora, Trans Nzoia County, in the wee hours of Monday.

Police are investigating the incident, even as it emerged that the man might have had a criminal record, after pictures seized from his house showed that he was once imprisoned.

Village elder James Kariuki said the man came home around 11pm on Sunday and found his wife Winnie Mulongo Wanyonyi with their two children asleep.

He allegedly took a kitchen knife and attempted to kill her and the children but was stopped by neighbours who heard their screams and rushed to their rescue after disarming him.

"At around 12am, I was approached by the landlord, who was accompanied by a neighbour, and he informed me about the incident and wanted me to intervene and sort out the matter. When I arrived at the scene, the wife and kids had been taken to a neighbour's house for safety," he told Nation.Africa.

Mr Kariuki said he spoke with the man, who said he had requested his wife’s ID to be able to purchase a motorcycle on loan because he had lost his ID, and that she had refused.

"I told him he could force her to give him her ID, which is her property, even if they were husband and wife. I advised him that what he needed to do was to reach an agreement with his wife, but not obtain the ID by force. If she refused, maybe she didn't support the idea of purchasing the motorcycle," said Mr Kariuki.

When the man’s wife returned to the house, he fished a knife from his pocket and tried to stab her.

It took the efforts of the village elder and neighbours to stop the enraged man, grabbing him and throwing him out of the house, while his wife ran for safety.

The man returned to the house later and locked himself inside. His neighbours thought he had gone to arm himself.

"When we saw how violent the man had become, I called the OCS of Kachibora, informing him of the situation and he promised to send some officers," Mr Kariuki said.

When the man realised that police were on the way, he started digging a hole on a back wall of the mud house using a metal rod in order to escape, but he was restrained by residents who were keeping watch over him.

That is when he told them: "Mimi najimaliza" (I am taking my life). That was around 4am.

He hanged himself from the roof of the house with a rope.

When police officers arrived, they found three motorcycle number plates and several mobile phone SIM cards.

Mr Kariuki said the man and his family had moved to the estate a month earlier. Neighbours said nobody knew him well as he was only seen during the day and would go missing at night.

Confirming the incident, Trans Nzoia County Criminal Investigations Officer Francis Kihara said the man had a criminal history.

"The photos that were collected from the house showed he was at one time in prison. We are investigating to establish who he actually was," he told the Nation.