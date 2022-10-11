Kitale comedian to walk 47km to celebrate Kenyan military

Kitale-based comedian Isaac Sichei, alias Mkenya Isaak 7Million, will on Friday, October 14, lead civilians who support his cause in marking this year's Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day in Nakuru County.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, the self-proclaimed clean content ambassador and comedians' president said the walk is meant to appreciate Kenyans serving in KDF.

"We are doing this walk for our brothers and sisters serving in KDF. This is for the retired and those who are still serving," he said.

He will also dedicate the walk to those who served in the KDF but lost their lives in the line of duty.

Participants will start at Njoro Posta at 6am, walk through Elburgon, Turi and Molo and end in Sirikwa ward.

"We are doing this to appreciate you for leaving your families behind to serve Kenyans. Just know that we civilians are proud of you, we are watching what you are doing for us and we appreciate you," he said.

This will be the second anniversary of the walk.

In 2021, Mkenya made a similar walk from the Kitale flyover to 9 Kenya Rifles (9KR) Moi Barracks in Soy, Uasin Gishu County.

"We welcome all KDF officers who will be available on that day to join us. We shall do a 47km walk on that day,” he said.

“We know that some of you are our parents, some of you come from our communities. You are part of us. This is why we are doing this for you to make you feel appreciated for the good work that you are doing."

The Kitale humourist uses his comedy skills to market corporations in the region.