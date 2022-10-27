Kitale ASK show bounces back after two-year Covid-induced break

The annual Kitale Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show entered its second day today after resuming on Wednesday following a two-year break due to Covid-19.

The trade fair comes as farmers have lost a large portion of their harvests due to poor storage methods.

Trans Nzoia, Kenya’s bread basket, continues to see significant post-harvest losses, accounting for 30 percent of harvests. This year, the expected 5.5 million bags of maize could decline by 30 percent due to post-harvest losses and climate change.

The show runs until Saturday, October 29, and has attracted over 100 local exhibitors, who will share knowledge and new techniques on farming and related activities.

Visitors are expected to learn about various technologies in the food and agricultural production value chain, as well as solutions to finances and transport.

Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Mathias Rioba urged local farmers to go to the event to learn more about modern technology in agriculture.

He assured visitors that security had been beefed up at the venue.

“Our security officers are all over to ensure that everything runs smoothly. But all in all, we are asking our farmers to come and learn about new agricultural technologies to boost their produce,” Mr Rioba said.

School children attending the annual Kitale ASK showw which resumed on Wednesday, October 26 after a two year Covid-19 break. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

ASK Kitale branch chairman Fredrick Kemboi Tarus said the event was going on well and urged the public to show up in large numbers to learn about agribusiness and interact with exhibitors.

“We have over 100 exhibitors this year. I wish to invite everyone to attend our show. Our theme this year is promoting innovation and technology in agriculture and trade,” he said.

“There is a lot to learn here. And this being the harvesting season, farmers are going to learn about new technologies that can help them become better.”

Kenya Seed head of sales and marketing Sammy Chepsiror delved into the GMO issue, saying Kenyans needed to be sensitised on it.

“This is a new technology that we are going to embrace as a company. We have so many benefits in GMO than the side effects. Scientifically, [research shows] there are no specific challenges in GMO,” he explained.

He said that farmers need to be sensitised on GMOs, arguing that it was a solution to hunger.

“We need to have a better understanding of the issue. We have four million Kenyans faced with food shortages in Kenya and GMO is going to solve this problem since it is a technology that will boost the agricultural sector,” Mr Chepsiror said.