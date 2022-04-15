It's Korir vs Kutuny in Chereng’any after marathoner bagged UDA ticket

Wesley Korir, the 2012 Boston marathon winner and a former Cherangany MP, will fly the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag in the August elections.

It sets the stage for a face-off between him and the long-serving incumbent MP Joshua Kutuny, who will contest on a Jubilee party ticket.

Mr Korir garnered 16,946 votes against five other aspirants who were eyeing the UDA ticket.

Julius Tunduria came second with 7,522 votes, while Joshua Kipkorir received 5,332.

Speaking to journalists in Kachibora after receiving his ticket, the former athlete said he is prepared to battle it out with his main political opponent, Mr Kutuny, who defeated him in a hotly contested 2017 race.

"I am ready to take Kutuny home since he has failed to deliver to our people. I want to serve my people and continue with the projects I started in 2013,” said an elated Mr Korir.

Mr Korir won the Cherangany seat in 2013 on an independent ticket.

Earlier on Thursday, he had alleged an attempt by his opponents to rig the polls at the Kipkeikei polling station.

He claimed that his opponents stormed the polling station and told the presiding officer to postpone voting, which he perceived as an attempt to 'confuse' voters and rig him out.

In Kaplamai ward in Cherangany, Kiprugut Mosbei won the UDA ticket with 1,542 votes while Eliza Songok came second with 930.

In Waitaluk ward in Kiminini constituency, Alosia Kirembu was declared winner after garnering 824 votes, while Henry Githinji Mugambi won the UDA ticket for Hospital ward.

There were no nominations for the parliamentary seat in Endebess after the incumbent MP, Dr Robert Pokose, was given a direct ticket by the party.