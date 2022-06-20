GSU officer fighting for his life after shooting himself

A 24-year-old General Service Unit (GSU) officer is fighting for his life at an Eldoret hospital after shooting himself using his own rifle on Sunday night at the Miti Mbili GSU camp in Chepchoina, Trans Nzoia County.

It is reported that the officer, identified as Joram Kiplagat Mutai, went to his colleague's house while on sentry duty at around 11pm and locked himself inside before shooting himself in the lower jaw with three rounds of 7.62mm special using a CZ rifle.

Mr Mutai had just come back from an operation in Laikipia and had spent 10 days off.

He resumed duty on Saturday and was deployed to guard duty at the Miti Mbili GSU camp in Chepchoina, Endebess constituency.

Jovial

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jecinta Wesonga said the officer, who appeared to be jovial, took breakfast with his colleagues in the morning and reported to duty later in the evening.

"While on guard he told his colleague at around 11pm that he needed to go to his (colleague's) house and get some water," Mrs Wesonga told the Nation.

"He entered his colleague's house, which is closer to the sentry, locked himself inside and the next thing officers heard were three gunshots and they rushed to the scene. They broke the door to find the officer had shot himself on the lower jaw [and the bullets] exited on the nose," she said.

The seriously injured officer was rushed to Andersen Medical Centre, where he was treated and referred to Cherangani Nursing Home Kitale in critical condition.

"He was later referred to Mediheal hospital in Eldoret where he will be undergoing face reconstruction surgery," said Ms Wesonga.

The entrance to Mediheal Hospital and Fertility Centre in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on June 20, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

No clue

She added that the officer had not shown any signs of stress or depression since he returned from his home in Nangili on Saturday.

He did not write any note before shooting himself either.

His motive for taking the action has not been established, but senior officers suspect it could be home-related issues.

Ms Wesonga, however, noted that junior officers do not open up to their colleagues or senior officers about their problems.

"We shall still go on with counselling and talking, while urging them to open up and talk whenever they have problems," she said.

On March 10, 2021, a GSU officer at the Chepchoina camp shot and wounded two of his colleagues before turning the gun on himself.

The officer died on the spot. His colleagues were hospitalised.

Endebess police boss Salesioh Murithi said the motive of the 2021 shooting was unclear.

Benard Saitoti Salunya and Evans Kioko Muli were shot in the face while the perpetrator shot himself through the lower jaw, with the bullet exiting through his forehead, killing him instantly.