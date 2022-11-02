GSU officer charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh1.4 million from police sacco

A General Service Unit (GSU) officer faces charges of forging Kenya National Police Sacco loan application forms and fraudulently obtaining up to Sh1.4 million.

Isaac Wanzala Onyango, of GSU 'B' Coy, was accused of two counts of forgery, contrary to Section 350 of the Penal Code.

He allegedly used the names of his workmates to commit the fraud.

The accused is claimed to have forged the police sacco loan application forms purported to be No. 120582 Pc Samuel Mamai, obtaining Sh500,000, and No. 121337 Pc Lewis Wafula, obtaining Sh900,000.

Mr Onyango was accused of committing the offence on March 4, 2022 at the Chepchoina General Service Unit camp in Endebess sub-county, Trans Nzoia County.

Court documents show the accused obtained the details of two GSU colleagues from the police sacco. He also took their identification cards and mobile phones, which he used to apply for the loans, using other colleagues as guarantors.

Pay slip deductions

The affected officers discovered a month later that money had been deducted from their salaries, prompting them to report the matter to a police station.

On Thursday, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from Endebess proceeded to the Korinda prison in Busia County and picked up the accused, who faced additional charges of attempted robbery and violence.

Detectives used Mr Onyango’s mother to lure him out of hiding and arrest him.

He pleaded not guilty on both counts before Resident Magistrate A. Kassim.

He pleaded with the court to allow him time to settle the matter out of court with the complainants, saying he had already initiated talks.

He was granted a bond of Sh100,000 or cash bail of Sh50,000.