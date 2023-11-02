Grade Six candidate takes exams at Kitale hospital after police shooting

A Grade Six candidate from Kiungani Primary School in Trans Nzoia County sat his exams at Kitale County Hospital after being shot by police on Monday night.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the right hand by police at the controversial Tawai farm in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County. He has a fractured hand and was expected to undergo surgery.

Police have confirmed and justified his shooting, claiming he was part of a group of invaders who invaded the controversial Eldoret Express farm owned by a Trans Nzoia businessman.

The owners of the two farms are embroiled in a two-decade old boundary dispute that has resulted in the death of eight people and destruction of property.

According to the boy's grandmother, the minor had just returned home after sitting the first day of the KPSEA exam and she had asked him to cut grass at the neighbouring Eldoret Express farm to feed the family cow when the shooting occurred.

Kiminini OCPD Mr John Onditi admitted that the candidate was hit by a rubber bullet and claimed that the shooting was justified because the boy was among people considered to be intruders who had gone to steal fresh maize from Eldoret Express farm owned by businessman Muigai Thungu.

"Our officers indeed fired rubber bullets and the operation against the intruders was justifiable," the police boss told Nation.Africa. He said police had been deployed to guard the businessman's farm following allegations of rampant crop theft.

But the boy's grandmother, Janet Barasa, insisted that her grandson had gone looking for grass for the family cow when he was shot. "The boy was bleeding profusely when he came home and we had to take him to hospital," she said.

She said the shooting was unjustified and unwarranted and demanded justice for the minor.

"My grandson is not a thief as alleged by the police. If indeed he stole maize, he should have been arrested," the grandmother lamented.

On Tuesday, the boy took his second exam from his hospital bed. Candidates across the country sat the Kepsea exams from Monday to Wednesday.

The shooting follows a petition by members of the Tawai farm to the government to demarcate the boundary with the Eldoret Express farm. One person is still missing after guards at the controversial farm allegedly took him from his home.

Tawai Ltd chairman George Malanga told the Nation that he had written to the Director Survey of Kenya to determine the boundaries of the sprawling farm, which has been in dispute since 2000.