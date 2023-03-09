Governor Natembeya protests slow progress of Suam one-stop border post project

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has complained about the slow construction of the Suam one-stop borderpost on the Kenya-Uganda border.

Sitting on 20 acres, the Sh100 million one-stop border post launched two years ago is expected to ease trade and free movement of goods between the two countries upon completion. The project was expected to be operationalised by the end of 2021.

The Suam border post, Mr Natembeya said, is critical for the upgrade of local businesses, with most traders having moved to neighbouring Uganda.

The border post at Suam will house Immigration, Customs, and the Kenya Revenue Authority, among other departments, to boost bilateral trade.

The project is among Sh5 billion projects funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) set to open up the East Africa region, including the 45km Kitale-Suam border highway.

Mr Natembeya said the border post is a big step towards harmonising trade in the region and called on the government to fast-track its completion.

SGR calls

The governor raised the concerns as the Trans Nzoia business community urged the government to extend the standard gauge railway from Naivasha to Suam, and establish a dry port to enhance cross-border trade.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry Trans Nzoia chairman Martin Waliaula said the move will spur international trade, optimistic about increased engagement between Kenya and its neighbours Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Djibouti, and Congo once the Kitale-Endebess-Suam road is complete.

He observed the need to fast-track construction of the road, as well as a roadmap for the dry port to facilitate a seamless cross-border business.

The Suam one-stop border-post on the Kenya-Uganda border under construction. Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has complained about the slow construction progress of the project expected to ease trade and free movement of goods between the two countries upon completion. Photo credit: Evans Jaola | Nation Media Group

While inspecting cross-border projects in Suam, Mr Natembeya called for speedy completion of the projects expected to boost trade in the region. The governor was accompanied by his deputy Ms Philomena Kapkory, County Secretary Truphosa Amere, and other county departmental heads.

The county boss said negotiations are going on between the county government and the national government over the acquisition of more than 100 acres for the construction of a trading centre on the Kenyan side.

"We already have 21 acres of land, which is insufficient to house all traders. We are negotiating with other stakeholders to acquire 100 acres of land to enable our traders to get enough space for business,” he said.

Nawiri funds

The Kitale-Suam-Kapchorwa Road is expected to enhance trading ties between the two countries, with Mr Natembeya challenging traders to take advantage of his administration's Sh102 million Nawiri fund to get loans and invest.