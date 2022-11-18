Former Trans Nzoia majority leader arrested, arraigned for employing daughter

Former Trans Nzoia Majority Leader was arrested and arraigned before the Kitale Anti-Corruption Court where he was charged with abuse of office and conflict of interest.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Mr Alfred Wafula Weswa participated in the interview and employment of his daughter without declaring any conflict of interest despite being a member of the County Assembly Service Board.

He was charged before Chief Magistrate Julias Ng’arng’ar for abusing his office and particicipating in the employment of his daughter as a Committee Clerk in the County Assembly.

Mr Wafula entered a plea of not guilty and was admitted to a bond of Sh300,000 or cash bail of Sh100,000.

Four counts

According to the charge sheet, on count one, Mr Wafula is charged with contravening Sections 46 and 48(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act of 2003.

“On or about 31st August,2013 at Trans Nzoia County within the Republic of Kenya being the leader of the majority, you used your office to occasion the employment of Joan Nangila (your daughter) as Committee Clerk 1 contrary to section 16 of the Leadership and Integrity Act,2012,” read the charge sheet.

On count two, he is charged with failure to disclose a private interest to one’s principal contrary to Section 42(1) as read with Section 48(1) of the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003. The EACC alleges that Wafula on August 31, 2015, failed to disclose his interest and participated in the deliberations with respect to the shortlisting of the said Joan Nangila Wafula for the position of Committee Clerk 1.

On count three, the EACC told the court that on September 23, 2015, at County Assembly Plenary Hall, whilst knowing that the County Assembly of Trans Nzoia was not aware of his private interest in the interviewing and employing of Joan Nangila Wafula, who is his daughter, he failed to disclose his interest and participated in the deliberations with respect to the interview of the said Joan Nangila Wafula for the position of Committee Clerk 1.

On court four, Weswa is charged with failure to disclose a private interest to one’s principal contrary to Section 42(1) as read with Section 48(1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

EACC says, “On 30th October,2015 at Joventure Hotel, in Kisumu within the Republic of Kenya County, being the member of County Assembly of Trans Nzoia and member of the County Assembly Service Board of Trans Nzoia and whilst knowing that the County Assembly of Trans Nzoia was not aware of your private interest in the interviewing and employing of Joan Nangila Wafula, who is your daughter, failed to disclose your interest and participated in the deliberations with respect to the appointment of the said Joan Nangila Wafula for the position of Committee Clerk 1”