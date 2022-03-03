Former Kenya Seed MD Nathaniel Tum laid to rest in Kitale

Former Kenya Seed Company managing director, Nathaniel Arap Tum, was on March 3,2022 laid to rest at his Soet farm in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group
By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

Former Kenya Seed Company (KSC) managing director, Nathaniel Arap Tum, has Thursday been laid to rest at his Soet farm in Kitale, with many eulogising him as a pillar in the seed sector.

