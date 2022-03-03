Former Kenya Seed MD Nathaniel Tum laid to rest in Kitale

Former Kenya Seed Company (KSC) managing director, Nathaniel Arap Tum, has Thursday been laid to rest at his Soet farm in Kitale, with many eulogising him as a pillar in the seed sector.

Leaders from across the political divide hailed Mr Tum as an outstanding seed expert who rose to become the CEO of the seed processor.

Mr Tum died two weeks ago at the Nairobi Hospital after suffering from bone marrow cancer.

Various politicians attended his burial, among them governors Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Nandi’s Stephen Sang, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini). Also present was Nairobi Securities Exchange chairman Kiprono Kittony and Kenya's ambassador to India Willy Bett.

In his condolence message, delivered by Mr Wamalwa to the family, Deputy President William Ruto described Mr Tum as an accomplished manager and farmer whose contribution to the country's food security will be remembered.

Frustrated over shares

Governor Sang criticised the management of Kenya Seed Company, accusing it of refusing to pay the late Mr Tum his shareholding dividends and frustrating him for the last 20 years.

He said the late Tum worked very hard to expand the wings of the company to East and Central Africa, noting that the he had been frustrated to his grave.

"I appeal to the government to intervene and have the company pay the family the shares and dividends to his sons," he said.

Mr Tum, who served as MD for about two decades, was ejected from the state firm in 2003 by the then Agriculture Minister Kipruto Arap Kirwa.

Since then, he has moved from one court to another seeking justice over his removal. He had claimed to hold majority shares in the company.

Tum's close friends and farmers claimed that he died as a result of frustration by the government while pursuing justice as a major shareholder at Kenya Seed Company.

Mr Kositany, while mourning Mr Tum, said he was a key player in the seed industry and managed the seed processor before he was bundled out of office after Narc took over power in 2002.

"I am a farmer and Tum has been a key leader in the seed industry. He was keen in ensuring sufficient seed for the country and external consumption. I know his problems started when Narc took over power," he said.

Sought legal redress

He accused the government of denying Mr Tum his rightful share at KSC, forcing him to seek legal redress in court.

"Tum, like any other Kenyan, genuinely acquired shares at KSC and it was unfair for the government to frustrate him," he said.

Mr Sudi assured Mr Tum’s family that their pursuit for justice would succeed despite his demise.

"The family must receive the rightful share at KSC. It defeats logic for the government to deny Kenyans justice," said Mr Sudi.

On farming, the leaders said Trans Nzoia County, being Kenya's grain basket, will benefit from Dr Ruto's presidency as his administration will give great priority to agriculture. They mentioned reduction of fertiliser prices, among other farm inputs, as the benefits they will get if Dr Ruto becomes president.

Tum’s son Edwin described his father as a generous leader whose ambitions brought several changes in the agriculture sector.