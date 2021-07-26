Covid-19: 42 ANC members fined for meeting despite ban

ANC members in court

Some of the Amani National Congress party members who were charged on July 26, 2021 with disobeying Covid-19 rules by holding a meeting in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The accused accepted the charges and were fined Sh15,000 each with the alternative of three months in jail.

Forty two Amani National Congress (ANC) members were Monday arraigned in a Kitale court and charged with contravening Covid-19 containment measures by holding a political meeting.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.