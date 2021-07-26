Covid-19: 42 ANC members fined for meeting despite ban

Forty two Amani National Congress (ANC) members were Monday arraigned in a Kitale court and charged with contravening Covid-19 containment measures by holding a political meeting.

They were arrested at Milimani estate and later charged before magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar with two counts - holding a meeting without a permit and failing to observe Covid-19 regulations.

The accused accepted the charges and were fined Sh15,000 each with the alternative of three months in jail.

While pleading for a fair judgment, their lawyer Aggrey Karani said his clients did not intend to break the law.

ANC branch secretary Ronald Simiyu, who was among those arrested, said the meeting was aimed at reorganising the region's party leadership.

Trans Nzoia is one of the 13 counties in Western, parts of Rift Valley and the Lake region that are under enhanced Covid-19 regulations following a surge in infections.

The other 12 counties are Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, Homa Bay, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Nyamira, Kisii, Kericho and Bomet.

More on this: State declares 13 Lake Region counties Covid-19 hotspots

In measures announced in June, President Uhuru Kenyatta placed the counties under a 7pm-4am curfew which will last until July 31.

In-person meetings as well as political gatherings were banned while guest numbers at funerals were limited to 100. The President also said all funerals must take place within 96 hours of confirmation of death.

“Excluding the above mentioned counties, in-person worship and congregational worship shall continue to be conducted in keeping with the one-third capacity rule and in accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines,” President Kenyatta said on June 29.

He added: “The prohibition against political gatherings and all public gatherings is extended for a further 60 days.”