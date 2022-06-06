Chaos as Kitale Poly students grab colleague's body from mortuary

There was drama in Kitale on Monday after Kitale National Polytechnic students forcefully picked up a colleague’s body from a mortuary and engaged bodaboda riders in running battles to protest his death.

Eddy Ptenda, who joined the college in May, was knocked down by a motorcyclist in the area and rushed to Kitale County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hundreds of poly students took to the streets of the town to protest his death.

Stormed mortuary

The irate students stormed the hospital’s mortuary and forcefully took away the man’s body before parading it on the busy Kitale-Kapenguria highway.

It took the intervention of student leaders to stop the protesting students from carrying the body on a trolley to the Kitale Police Station to express their anger.

They later returned the body to the morgue after about two hours.

Drama ensued when the students became rowdy and started destroying property on the streets and stealing clothes and other items in shops while protesting.

A parked car along Alakara street in Kitale town which was damaged in the Monday protests. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Running battles

It soon degenerated into running battles and stone-throwing between the students and bodaboda operators, disrupting business and traffic in the town.

Anti-riot police stepped in to diffuse the escalating violence, using teargas to disperse the protesting students. Several were arrested after they defied orders to clear from the streets.

An official car belonging to a Kitale Law Courts judge, campaign posters were among property destroyed during the chaos.

The students accused bodaboda riders of carelessness on the roads, while the motorcyclists accused them of disturbing peace, stealing and causing chaos.

"They should go back to school and learn instead of disrupting business in town. This is not a peaceful demonstration but a mission to steal from shops," said Steve Wafula, a bodaboda rider.

Expressing frustration

However, Ken Ochieng, a student leader, said they were only expressing their frustration after their peer was knocked down by a reckless rider and no action had been taken by police.

"We were having a peaceful demonstration and condemning the bodaboda riders about their carelessness on the road, only to be attacked by the riders," he said.

He added: "We are saddened and disappointed by the killing of our colleague because no action has been taken against the rider involved," he said.

Kitale Polytechnic Principal John Akola described the death and confrontation as unfortunate, saying the college had offered driving scholarships to bodaboda riders.

"It is unfortunate that we have lost the life of a student who just reported last month. We are asking bodaboda riders to ensure they exercise discipline while on the road," he said.

No bad blood

He called for calm among students as police investigate the matter, saying there is no need for bad blood between students and riders.

"We have had a good working relationship between the college and the riders. We offered some riders scholarships to secure good driving skills to create a friendly and safe environment on the roads and it is disheartening that we have lost a life," said Mr Akola.