Chamber of commerce Trans Nzoia elections fail again after court injunction

Elections for the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Trans Nzoia branch flopped again on Tuesday after a faction went to court and obtained an injunction.

Police officers led by Kitale Police Station OCS Samson Okenye stopped the elections at Kitale Museum, following the court order.

Mr Okenye declared the elections illegal and ordered traders who are members of KNCCI to leave the venue.

Two weeks ago, the elections aborted after chaos erupted over a disputed voters' roll, forcing outgoing branch chairman Martin Waliaula to call off the annual general meeting.

A faction led by a candidate for the chairman position, Mr Ben Malesi, obtained an order from the Kitale magistrate's court to stop the elections.

Mr Malesi is allied to KNCCI deputy president Erick Ruto, who is seeking the presidency, while his main rival, Mr Titus Kilong, is backing the current chamber president, Mr Richard Ngatia, for re-election.

Mr Malesi sought the order because some members were barred from the elections.

But Mr Waliaula said the standoff had been influenced by senior government officials.

"This is no longer a matter for the chamber, it is Azimio against the government. We know who is funding all this drama to stop the elections. I want to tell them that we will hold a free and fair election," said Mr Waliaula.

He said the names of members who had gone to court had been struck off the membership list by the KNCCI tribunal and they could not stand for office.

"The lawyers are at the court in Nairobi to seek guidance on the matter. Let's wait for the outcome," said the outgoing president.

The KNCCI national elections will be held this Thursday.