Busia County commissioner on Governor Natembeya's cabinet list

Busia County Commissioner Samson Otieno Ojwang’ is among the nominees for Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya’s County Executive Committee (CEC) as he embarks on implementing his pre-election pledges.

Mr Ojwang’ was proposed to head the Public Service Management docket in an 11-member team that includes CEC members and the county secretary.

Political pundits believe Mr Ojwang’ is being rewarded for the role he played in Mr Natembeya’s election to succeed Patrick Khaemba, who retired after serving two terms.

Mr Ojwang’ was the County Commissioner in Trans Nzoia before being transferred in a recent reshuffle after President William Ruto took office.

Mr Natembeya’s has forwarded the names to the county assembly for vetting under the Public Appointments Act.

Natembeya campaigns

Mr Ojwang’ was perceived to have campaigned for Mr Natembeya, drawing criticism from other contestants, including Chris Wamalwa of Ford-Kenya.

Boniface Wanyonyi Cosmas, a former Finance executive in Mr Khaemba’s administration, was proposed to head the same docket.

He had frosty relations with Mr Khaemba and was transferred to the Lands portfolio.

Other nominees include Truphosa Irene Awuor Otwala (county secretary), Chanelle J. Kittony (Gender, Youth, Sports and Culture), and Stanley Kirui (Trade, Industrialisation, Tourism and Cooperative Development).