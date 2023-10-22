97 years later, colonial Kitale Church still stands strong

An iconic colonial church building built by the white settlers in the early 1920s stands out as one approaches the entrance of St. Luke’s Cathedral of the Anglican Church Diocese, Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

White settlers in the pre-independence period established the historical building for worship, with the first church service taking place on September 4, 1926.

The church boasts a Gothic design, featuring a single processional entrance and a layout emphasizing a division between the clergy and congregation, reflected in the plan and interior layout of the church and nave.

The design is reminiscent of the Ark of Noah in the Bible. Notably, the old church housed the worship of missionaries, European colonial administrators, and white settlers who owned extensive tracts of land in the region.

Bishop Emmanuel Chemengich, the head of the Kitale ACK diocese explains that the blacks worshiped at St. Paul’s Ack Church at Bondeni on the Western part of Kitale Town until the 1960s when they were allowed to worship at the church after the whites left Kenya upon gaining independence.

Kitale Anglican Church Diocese Bishop Dr. Emmanuel Chemingich shows some of the inscriptions by the colonial faithful of the church. Looking on is the church provost Rev Elkana Osiris. Photo credit: EVANS JAOLA| Nation Media Group

The 200-person capacity church features wooden seats and plaques inscribed with the names of members who played critical roles in the church's history. A mural depicting the birth of Jesus Christ in a manger adorns the front side.

The front section of the church includes an altar, the Bishop's chamber, and the choir area. On the left side of the front stands a faulty Musical pipe organ, which produces sound by driving pressurized air through selected organ pipes from a keyboard.

Worshippers at the church cherish the memories of the building, which has hosted numerous religious gatherings beyond church services. They are grateful that the church leadership chose to retain it instead of demolishing it.

Mrs. Risper Nyaware, one of the first black worshippers at the sanctuary recalls how they transitioned from St. Paul’s church to the colonial church as the number of white attendees declined due to their relocation to England.

"My husband used to work at the Kenya Seed Company and was among the first black elites who had the privilege of being allowed to mingle with white worshippers at the church. The black congregation grew as time went by," she says.

Despite the diocese setting up a new, modern, larger 1,500-capacity church to accommodate the growing congregation, the old church is still highly esteemed by Christians.

The new 1,500-capacity ACK church in Kitale. Photo credit: EVANS JAOLA| Nation Media Group

Apart from hosting Sunday school services, it remains the preferred choice for some Christians when conducting their weddings and other religious activities. It is a significant part of the locals’ history.

Very Reverend Elkanh Osiru, the Cathedral's Provost says the church has plans to revive the faulty organ since it is key in playing its vintage hymns. However, they face challenges in reviving it since it requires about Sh3 million.

The church building is crucial in the history of the growth of the ACK Diocese of Kitale. It evolved from a chaplaincy to a mother church of the diocese that spanned from Trans Nzoia to West Pokot to Turkana before the subsequent split.

"The church was elevated to the status of a pro-cathedral in 1997 when the Kitale Diocese was formed, meaning it became the mother church that played host to diocesan functions where all churches congregated," Bishop Chemengich notes.

Lay Canon Dr. Apulo Orotho joined the church in the early 70s upon his transfer from Mombasa to Kitale as a researcher at the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute. He was one of the first black worshippers at the chapel.

"This was among the first churches established by the missionaries from the Church Missionary Society (CMS). The church had a channel connected to Kitale Hospital, where patients could follow Sunday service sermons,” recalls Dr Orothe.

The building, now gazetted as a national monument, also holds sentimental value for the families of the founding white settlers, who continue to maintain their connection.

"This church is dear to the families of the founders who pay visits from time to time to learn about the heritage. They have made several documents which they keep as memories," Mr. Osiru explains.

In April 2021, the church, which had achieved the status of a pro-cathedral, was reduced to a chapel after the consecration of the new ultramodern cathedral.

"As a way of continuing the church’s legacy and preserving fond memories for our aged congregation, we carried some of the wooden chairs and borrowed artistic impressions from the old church to the new church,” said Bishop Chemengich.

The Anglican Bishop says prominent leaders have worshiped at the church and key historical events have taken place at the colonial church, including weddings.

He said a delegation from Europe visits the church every year to pay respect to the sanctuary that shaped their parents who were white settlers in the country.