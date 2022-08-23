Man, 20, stabbed to death by friend in quarrel over women at a chang'aa den

Police in Cherang’any, Trans Nzoia County, are investigating an incident where a 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend in Motosiet village over women at a chang’aa den.

Kevin Sakwa Wandabwa was stabbed in the chest at around 10pm on Tuesday and left to die outside the house of one Gladys Kipsingori. The men are said to have disagreed over the girls who work for the brewer.

"The said woman has girls she has employed in her home to assist her in serving and entertaining chang'aa customers,” area Chief Isaac Kichwen told Nation.Africa.

“So it happened that the deceased spotted one of the girls and approached her, but it seems one of his friends felt jealous and engaged him in a heated argument that resulted in a fight."

The man was stabbed in the chest and left bleeding, he added.

“Irate members of the public who heard the commotion rushed in, only to find the body of the deceased lying outside the house. They burned the house in anger while the suspect escaped,” he said.

County Police Commander Jecinta Wesonga said the woman escaped as enraged locals set her house ablaze.

Officers found the lifeless body of Mr Wandabwa with stab wounds in the chest.

"The owner of the house that is believed to be a chang’aa den, Ms Kipsingori, is said to have also escaped during the incident. We are looking for her so she can shed more light on what really transpired that led to the murder,” Ms Wesonga said.