Kitale family demand justice for Nakuru doctor Laban Kiptoo strangled in hospital

The family of late Nakuru doctor Laban Kiptoo Lagat, who was murdered last week, say their son was killed by people he knew.

They suspect that he worked in a toxic environment.

This comes after a post-mortem carried out on Sunday by government pathologist Titus Ngulungu revealed that the doctor died of manual strangulation.

The family wants the hospital to be held accountable and cooperate in finding out what happened to their son just before he died at the hospital. His body was found on January 13.

The family is now calling on the government to speed up the investigation to bring his killers to book and ensure justice for the doctor. So far, no suspect has been arrested for the murder.

The family said they were satisfied with the post-mortem results.

“We suspect this was an organised murder and we hope the police will unearth the motive behind his murder,” Leonard Kimtai, a relative, told the Nation.

Speaking during Kiptoo's funeral on Saturday at his father's home at Chematich Farm in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County, the family eulogised the 26-year-old doctor as a disciplined and resourceful pillar of the family.

Family, friends, colleagues, leaders and neighbours attended the emotional farewell of the doctor who was hailed by many as a bright academic giant.

“We are worried the investigation is taking too long even after the post-mortem. Our son was killed inside the hospital where he worked and we were surprised why it's taking too long to identify the killers in a hospital which has proper security systems,” said Sarah Rono, the doctor’s mother.

Late on January 12, Kiptoo, who was a medical intern at Nakuru Level 6 Hospital, went to attend to an emergency in the maternity ward. His body was found on January 13.

The deceased’s brother, Dr Leonard Lang'at, who works in Turkana, noted that the motive for the murder is unknown and called for a thorough investigation.

“Our brother is always a calm person and we know he has no problem with anyone. He is not a person who even has ‘beef’ with people. This is very sad for us as a family,” Lang'at said.

The doctor's father, Jonah Rono, said: “Our son has died just when he was about to be employed by the government... We want the government to arrest those involved in the death of our son. We want the hospital to also provide necessary information to help police in investigations.”

Kiptoo's colleagues said the doctor was a very supportive and humble person who was dedicated to his work. They called on the government to ensure justice for their colleague.

Kiptoo graduated from the Egerton University School of Medicine and Surgery in February 2023 before joining the Nakuru Hospital for his internship. Born in 1997, the doctor was the fourth born in a family of five.

Detectives told the family that they have several leads.