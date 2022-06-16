Towering South Sudanese dwarfs Grade 3 classmates in Eldoret school

A towering South Sudanese refugee has dwarfed his new Grade Three classmates at Sosiani Primary School in Eldoret and created excitement in the local community with his dogged determination to pursue knowledge.

Isaac Chol, 27, was studying in Uganda but his dream was deferred by the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago when President Yoweri Museveni’s administration closed all learning institutions to contain the disease.

His pursuit of education led him to the Uasin Gishu County headquarters, where he hopes to continue with studies and boost his chances of leading a decent life in future and overcome the ravages of war in his homeland.

The father of three arrived at the school on Tuesday, dressed in full school uniform, alongside his PP1 son who is six years old.

Isaac Chol in class with other grade three pupils at Sosiani Primary School in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“We were surprised when we saw him. We have never had such an old pupil in our school, but his conviction to get an education inspired us,” the headteacher, Mr Nicholas Kosgei, told Nation.Africa on Wednesday.

“In the morning, he was only speaking his native Nuer language. In the evening, however, he opened up and started speaking Swahili and English. He is cooperating. His teacher informed us he copied all the work on the board in his exercise book without any difficulties,” he added.

We found Chol beaming in class and occasionally consulting his classmates. He was following instructions with precision.

“I came to school despite my age because I want to make a difference in society and help others acquire education. We are always set for school by 7am, which is about two kilometers from home. In the evening, we walk home together,” he said.

On his first day in school, Choi ensured his son took his lunch by visiting his classroom to enquire about it.

“We are happy and ready to help him access education. There’s a sponsor who provided him with school uniform, but we have been informed that they need other basic needs, such as clothing,” said Mr Kosgei.

Choi is keen to learn mathematics and English. “In South Sudan, we don’t have enough schools and I have been a herder all my life. We fled to Uganda with my wife and our children. We were living at the West Nile refugee camp until recently when we came to Kenya,” he said.

Choi was assisted in his journey to Kenya by a relative, Ms Elizabeth Mayen, who lives and works in the United States.

“He was the one who forced me to take him to class after learning that I had assisted fellow refugees because I want them to be empowered to enable them run their families without difficulty,” Ms Mayen, who was granted asylum by the US government, told Nation.Africa.

Isaac Chol walks with his son John Ajuang Chol. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

A hospital administrator, she supports nine other refugees to access education and other basic necessities. “Refugees need support from all of us because they have been forced to flee their nation. Let’s empower them to lead a decent life,” said Ms Mayen.

Sosian Primary has 1, 495 pupils, which includes 115 South Sudanese nationals.

“Last year, we sent many refugees to various high schools; some have successfully finished their studies. We are appealing for help because the sponsors get overwhelmed at some point and are unable to continue providing for their needs. As teachers, we have been doing our best to support all refugee children and their parents here,” said Mr Kosgei.

The headteacher observed that most of the pupils from South Sudan are well disciplined and hardworking. They often form the bulk of the top performing candidates in national exams.

“Despite initial communication barrier, the pupils excel in their studies largely because of their discipline,” said Mr Kosgei.