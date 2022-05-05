Top performing North Rift schools report 100 percent Form One admissions

Most top-performing schools in the North Rift reported 100 per cent Form One admissions on the first day on Wednesday, with parents indicating they did not want to take chances due to the high demand for slots.

At Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi County, which topped the 2021 exams, Principal Kipchumba Maiyo told the Nation all the 475 Form One students reported to school on time on the first day.

He revealed that hundreds of parents flocked the national school seeking vacancies for their children but they were not available.

The principal said teachers were “moving to classrooms immediately to start teaching without wasting time."

Some of the Form One students who reported at Kapsabet Boys High on Wednesday with a section of parents and teachers. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

It was the same case at Kapsabet Girls High and St Joseph Chepterit Girls High schools in the same county, where nearly all Form One students reported to school on the first day, although parents protested the high transport costs.

At Meteitei Boys High School and Father Martin Boyle Secondary School, principals Joseph Too and John Biwott, respectively, said enrolment went on smoothly.

Under instructions

Nandi County Director of Education Zakaria Mutuiri said school heads were under instructions from Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to ensure 100 per cent transition from primary school.

He asked parents to take their children to school whatever their scores, stating that the 2021 KCSE results indicated that even students who scored low marks in KCPE have the capacity to earn better grades in secondary school.

Warm reception

In Uasin Gishu, Moi Girls High School in Eldoret gave Form One parents and their children a rare warm reception as they reported on Wednesday.

Parents started flocking to the school as early as 5am. They were welcomed with a full breakfast and a live student band.

A section of students at Moi Girls' High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County treat parents and Form Ones to a live band music performance on the admission day on Wednesday May 04, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Principal Juliana Kirui said the school, which was set to receive more than 400 students, had prepared well for the day.

“We started receiving parents as early as 5am. Since we knew that a majority of the parents had travelled from far, we served them a full breakfast before starting the admission process,” she told the Nation.

“We expect to admit 415 students or more based on the turnout as directed by the Ministry of Education,” said Ms Kirui.

Parents hailed the school for the kind treatment.

Naibei Anthony, a parent from Trans Nzoia, said he was confident that his daughter was in a safe learning environment.

“As a first-time parent in this school I am impressed with how we have been received,” said Mr Naibei, hailing the cooperation of staff and senior students receiving Form Ones.

He said the admission process was swift as the school has embraced modern technology.

“Despite a huge number of students seeking admission in this school, the cooperation we have seen here is great. The school has embraced modern technology in admission, taking less than 30 minutes to admit a minimum of two students. This is great, '' Mr Naibei.

Form One admission going on at Moi Girls' High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Wednesday May 04, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Ms Kirui hailed parents and students for adhering to the Ministry of Education regulations and the school’s internal guidelines on admission.

She said the new students will undergo counselling and orientation to cope up with challenges of a new environment.

“After admission today, we will have orientation tomorrow as well as counselling the new students on how to cope up with changes that come with secondary life,” said Ms Kirui.

The students were expected to start learning on Monday after orientation.

Coping with challenges

In Turkana, Lodwar Boys High School, which registered a mean score of 6.969 in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, admitted 288 students in Form One, an increase from 250 last year.

Principal Patrick Lokwayen said the national school is coping with the challenges that come up with the high number of students.

"As much as we remain accommodative just like some parents and leaders had appealed, we ask them to reciprocate with a commitment to pay the fees," he said.

Sally Chepkosgei, a parent, called on the school to improve academic performance so that it can attract children from neighbouring counties.

"Though I’m happy my son was admitted to the national school, there are challenges of insecurity along the Kitale-Lodwar highway that should also be addressed so that the children don't travel with fear of being attacked," Ms Chepkosgei said.

Other schools that enrolled a high number of Form Ones include St Kevin's Secondary School and Turkana Girls National School.

Slow admissions in West Pokot

But admissions in West Pokot were low.

Kapenguria Boys High School was expecting to admit more than 480 Form Ones. Principal Moses Ndeda, however, said the numbers of those reporting were lower than in previous years.

He told the Nation the high number of students demands more teachers, learning space and dormitories.

“We have already prepared ourselves as a school to deal with the situation. We even have tents ready in case the situation demands their use,” Ndeda said.

“We will also have to recruit more Board of Management teachers to assist in teaching. We hope that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will consider adding us more teachers.”

The principal also said counselling services will be available to students.

“We also have senior students who are assigned to check on the welfare of the newcomers,” he said.

Long distances

At Chesta Girls, Principal Patricia Khagai Nancy said only six Form One students had reported by 12pm, with the school citing the long distance to the school.

“This is a far-flung area and we expect many from 3pm,” she said.

The school hopes to admit more than 150 Form Ones.

“We have enough classrooms, dormitories and space,” she said.