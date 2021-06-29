Top Moi-era officer ordered to surrender Sh40m land

An Eldoret court has ordered a Moi-era district criminal investigations officer (DCIO) to return government property worth Sh40 million that was allocated to him in 1995, purportedly with the authorisation of the late President Daniel Moi.

The court ordered that the land, Eldoret Municipality Block 7/272 measuring 0.1449ha on Nandi Road, near Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, be returned to the government.

The property, currently owned by retired DCIO John Futu Mwachai, consists of a main house and servants’ quarters valued at Sh40 million.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) filed a suit in 2014 asking the court to return the land to the government, saying it should have never been allocated as private land.

EACC detectives told the court that the land is part of a government-owned tract alienated and reserved for public use by government officials.

Illegally allocated

The commission accused Mr Mwachai, who was moved from Mombasa to the Eldoret Divisional Police Headquarters as DCIO in 1993, of illegally allocating himself the property.

After a two-year stint in Eldoret, Mr Mwachai in 1995 purportedly applied for allocation of the plot, claiming that it was vacant, so as to build his personal residential house on it.

Upon his application, a survey and re-planning were allegedly done and the plot was subdivided into two plots - Eldoret Municipality block 7/272 comprising servants’ quarters and plot no 7/305 with only one main house on it.

The first property was registered under the name of Mr Mwachai while the second was registered to Daudi Kiptugen, who has since surrendered the title deed to EACC.

The anti-graft agency told Justice Anthony Ombwayo that the property was not available for alienation in any manner, adding that the issuing of the title and other documents to Mr Mwachai and Wilson Gacanja, a second defendant who acquired the other part of the property, was illegal, null and void.

Mr Mwachai, EACC said, used his public office to illegally acquire public property.

The agency also found out that the issuing of a 99-year lease to Mr Mwachai and Mr Gacanja was irregular, fraudulent, illegal and consequently null and void.

In his defence, Mr Mwachai told the court that he acquired the property on the advice of the late Reuben Chesire, a former Eldoret North MP.

Mr Chesire, Mr Mwachai told the court, said the government was under immense pressure from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to dispose of its excess assets, an invitation he said made him apply for allocation of the property.

Mr Mwachai told the court he took the application letter for the allocation of the plot to then Uasin Gishu district commissioner and the physical planning officer, and that both officers countersigned the letter.

Moi's approval

After getting a nod from the two officers, Mr Mwachai told the court, Mr Chesire took the letter to President Moi, who approved his application and signed it.

“After approval by President Moi, I took the letter to the commissioner of lands at Ardhi House in Nairobi. A search was done and it was confirmed that land was available for allocation,” Mr Mwachai said.

He also told the court that upon approval from relevant authorities, he paid Sh57,070 for the land at the commissioner of lands’ office.

As evidence, Mr Mwachai presented in court payment receipts to ascertain how he acquired the property, through what he termed as a clean deal.

In his ruling, however, Justice Ombwayo said the lease letter and agreement dated September 1, 1995 is null and void and it should be cancelled.

In a judgment read by Justice Steven Kibunja of the Eldoret Environment and Land Court on behalf of Justice Ombwayo, who has been transferred to Kisumu, the judge ordered the Lands Registrar to cancel the certificate of lease and all entries on the land register for the property.

He also ordered the director of surveys to cancel surveys for Eldoret Municipality block 7/305 and compile a plan that will register the parcel as land housing government house number ELD/HOU/HG5.

The judge also issued a permanent injunction against Mr Mwachai and his agents, restraining them from leasing, transferring or claiming any form of possession of the property.