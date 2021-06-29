Top Moi-era officer ordered to surrender Sh40m land

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By Titus Ominde

An Eldoret court has ordered a Moi-era district criminal investigations officer (DCIO) to return government property worth Sh40 million that was allocated to him in 1995, purportedly with the authorisation of the late President Daniel Moi.

