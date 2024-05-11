Toddler, two others killed after buildings collapse in Siaya and Bungoma

A family in Bondo, Siaya County is mourning the death of a toddler after their house collapsed on Thursday night.

Elsewhere, two people were dead and an unknown number were feared trapped after a building collapsed at Kanduyi market in Bungoma County on Friday.

In the Siaya incident, a two-year-old, now identified as Paul Scoll Omondi, was sleeping with his mother and siblings when the incident occurred around midnight.

His mother Lilian Aoko, 35, and three siblings escaped with serious injuries.

Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo confirmed the incident, saying the waterlogged mud walls of a semi-permanent rented house the family was living in collapsed on them.

"The police, who were on patrol, rushed to the scene after the matter was reported by a boda boda rider who is their neighbour," said Mr Kimaiyo.

Police officers found that the rented house, consisting of three single rooms, had waterlogged walls due to the incessant heavy rains.

The walls of the house collapsed, causing the death of the toddler and injuries to other family members, he said.

Rushed them to hospital

The county police boss said police rescued the other members of the family and rushed them to Bondo Sub County Hospital.

The body was taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the desperate search for a sand harvester that drowned in Ligega area, Ugenya Sub County has entered its third day.

Evans Otieno Odhiambo was swept away by the fast-moving waters while trying to scoop sand from a river bank.

According to area Assistant Chief Sylvester Ouma, the sand harvester was with his other colleagues when he slipped and fell into the raging waters.

The harvester's colleagues tried to rescue him, but to no avail, as the water had been rising steadily over the past few weeks, Mr Ouma said.

"This is the third day. We are optimistic that we will recover the body and begin burial plans. The search is continuing along the Nzoia River," he said.

In the Bungoma incident, the building was partially demolished last week by the Bungoma County government to pave the way for the expansion and renovation of the Masinde Muliro Stadium.

Host Madaraka Day celebrations

The stadium will host Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1 this year.

The victims are said to have gone to the site to collect scrap metal and other valuables for commercial purposes, unaware of the danger.

Mr Emmanuel Sikuku, a witness, said people had been warned not to approach the building, but the victims had ignored the instructions.

"The building had shown signs of weakness and the government warned the public not to approach it," Mr Sikuku said.

At one point, police officers were forced to fire tear gas canisters at crowds milling around the scene of the tragedy.

At the time of going to press, rescue operations were still underway amid heightened security as emergency services responded to the emergency.