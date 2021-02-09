Rusinga Island
George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Tiny island in L. Victoria proves a hard nut to crack for Kenyan authorities

By  George Odiwuor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Besides the importation of illicit alcohol and drugs, some traders have been illegally importing cheap sugar, denying Kenyan farmers an opportunity to profit from their cane.
  • Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said individual traders who engage in the sale of illegal goods are being watched.

A small rocky island located deep in Lake Victoria is giving the Kenyan authorities a headache when it comes to maintaining the law.

