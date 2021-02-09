Tiny island in L. Victoria proves a hard nut to crack for Kenyan authorities

A small rocky island located deep in Lake Victoria is giving the Kenyan authorities a headache when it comes to maintaining the law.

Remba is a small island in the lake whose ownership, just like that of Migingo island, is disputed. Uganda and Kenya both lay claim on Remba.

The island is inhabited by two communities from the two countries, with the majority coming from Uganda. A few Tanzanians also visit the island for trade and fishing.

However, Google map shows that Remba Island is in Kenya, with one of its edges touching the border with Uganda.

All government services including health, education, security and communication are provided by the Kenyan government. The Kenyan currency is the one in use on the island and trade goes on freely.

The freedom is, however, a headache to Kenyan authorities, who are trying to control some of the activities on the island, including smuggling of goods and trade in contraband.

Crime gateway

Remba Island has been identified as one of the gateways for contraband such as second-generation alcohol and drugs.

Criminals have been taking advantage of the vast lake to conduct outlawed activities. Minimal presence of security officers on the water body allows them to sail across the border undetected.

Besides the importation of illicit alcohol and drugs, some traders have been illegally importing cheap sugar, denying Kenyan farmers an opportunity to profit from their cane.

The products are moved using boats from either Tanzania or Uganda to Kenya before they are taken to beaches and fish landing sites in Homa Bay County.

Fishing boats dock at Litare beach on Rusinga Island in Mbita Sub-county, Homa Bay County, on February 8, 2021. Photo credit: George Odiwuor | Nation Media Group

Remba Beach Management Unit chairman Semekia Mamra told the Nation that he has recently noticed increased presence of officials from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the Immigration department on the island who are trying to fight illegal trade.

"Government officials visit the island every day to conduct inspections. Foreign nationalities who are here illegally are always being questioned by authorities, unlike in the past where they would freely walk around," he said.

Local fishermen say illegal goods are brought to the island at night when police and KRA officials are away.

Traders dealing in smuggled goods create confusion when they dock on the island together with fishing boats.

Government officials are, however, on their trail.

Security operation

Homa Bay County Commissioner Moses Lilan said individual traders who engage in the sale of illegal goods are being watched.

"A security operation will be conducted soon in the lake to eradicate all illegal businesses that threaten the Kenyan economy and security. Criminals have taken advantage of the vast lake to conduct outlawed activities," he said.

Mr Lilan said security officers are relying on intelligence to identify individuals who practise illegal trade in the lake.

"Beaches are supposed to be used to conduct trade that is allowed by Kenyan laws like sale of fish and transport. Unfortunately, some of our beaches are now used as entry points for contraband goods that are illegally brought into the country," said Mr Lilan.

Besides Remba, other islands like Ringiti, Ngodhe, Mfangano, Rusinga and the mainland in Mbita are also notorious for illegal trade.

Mr Lilan expressed concern that some traders have also established entertainment joints on beaches where fishermen and fishmongers consume illicit brew and smoke bhang.

"Not everyone who is at the beach is a suspect. Some are trying hard to report cases of illegal businesses to police for necessary action," Mr Lilan said.

The deployment of the Kenya Coast Guard Service was meant to eradicate illegal activities that undermine economic activities in the region. Security officers from the unit have been patrolling the lake.

No permanent base

Lack of a permanent base in Homa Bay County has, however, slowed down their operations.

But Mr Lilan said the security unit will this week establish a base in Mbita town, where they can respond to cases across the lake.

"I call for cooperation between beach management unit officials and security officers. They are our eyes on the ground," he said.

Traders in Homa Bay County welcomed the deployment of the coast guard, saying it will protect them from the effects of the cheap goods.

Homa Bay Giant Traders Association Chairman Geoffrey Okoth said they have been suffering due to unnecessary competition from illegal trading on the lake.

"There are traders from other countries like Zimbabwe, Congo, Tanzania and Uganda who have infiltrated the local market with cheap goods that are not allowed to be sold in Kenya. They deny us an opportunity to enjoy our profits because customers prefer buying from them," he said.

According to traders in Homa Bay, some of the smuggled goods including household items, electronics and clothes.