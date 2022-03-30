Three in court seeking to stop Jackson Kibor’s burial
Three people have moved to court seeking to stop the burial of Eldoret businessman Jackson Kibor, demanding that they first be recognised as his children.
Mzee Kibor’s burial has been slated for Friday.
Principal Magistrate Eldoret Naomi Wairimu has certified the application as urgent and directed the parties to appear before her on April 1, 2022 when the matter will be heard.
Mzee Kibor died on March 16 at an Eldoret hospital where he had been receiving treatment.
