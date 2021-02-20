Three die after matatu overturns in Makueni

Makueni accident

The wreckage of the matatu that was involved in an accident at Mbuvo in Makueni County on February 20, 2021.


 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Three people died on Saturday when the matatu they were travelling in overturned at Mbuvo on Wote-Makindu road in Makueni County.

