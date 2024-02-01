Thirsty Ukambani to wait longer as Sh64bn Thwake Dam delayed again

Ukambani residents will have to wait longer for water from the Thwake Dam after the contractor applied for more time to complete the first phase of the Sh64 billion project.

Construction of the reservoir at the confluence of the Athi and Thwake rivers was due to be completed next week.

But the contractor, China Gezhouba Group Company, wants the deadline extended to at least the end of this year after it emerged that it will not meet the current deadline. The project's consultant, Snowy Mountains Engineering Company (Smec), has revealed that construction of the reservoir is 89 per cent complete.

“The contractual completion date of the first phase of the project is February 6, 2024. The contractor has however given notice of intention to ask for extra time to complete the job due to various technical reasons including the El Niño rains. Once the application is analysed by the ministry, a decision will be made as to the new completion date,” Water Cabinet Secretary Zachariah Njeru told reporters when he led a government delegation in touring the project site on Tuesday.

A senior official involved in the management of the Thwake Multipurpose Dam project told the Nation in confidence that the Chinese contractor could be evicted from the dam site.

Njeru led government officials in pointing guns at the Chinese contractor, whom they accused of jeopardising the Vision 2030 flagship project, touted as the country's biggest dam project.

However, according to Smec, government delays in paying the Chinese contractor, inflation, disruption to the economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and unforeseen challenges in resettling people affected by the dam project are to blame for delays in its completion.

First phase of the project

Senior Smec officials revealed that the government had already disbursed Sh22 billion out of the Sh36 billion earmarked for the first phase of the dam project. They were speaking to CS Njeru and Water Principal Secretary Paul Rono when they toured the Thwake Dam project site on the border of Kitui and Makueni counties as part of a familiarisation mission.

The Thwake Dam project, touted as the second largest in the country after the Masinga Dam on the border of Embu, Kitui and Machakos counties, is jointly funded by the African Development Bank and the Government of Kenya. It will be implemented in four phases.

The first phase, the construction of the reservoir, reached a critical stage exactly two years ago after the contractor successfully diverted a section of the River Athi into two underground man-made channels to pave the way for the construction of the main dam across the river.

Njeru, Rono, Tanathi Board Chairperson Regina Ndambuki, Makueni Deputy Governor Lucy Mulili and Makueni MP Suzanne Kiamba witnessed the ongoing construction of the rockfill dam, which is expected to have a crest of 1,500 metres, a height of 80.5 metres and a crest width of 10 metres.

1.3 million people

Thwake Dam is expected to store 688 million cubic metres of water, which will benefit at least 1.3 million people in Kitui, Machakos and Makueni counties.

According to the Ministry of Water, more than 60 per cent of the water collected in the dam will be pumped to power Konza Techno City, the model smart city being built on the border of Machakos and Makueni counties.

With an estimated 100,000 acres of farmland around the dam to be irrigated, the dam is expected to not only make Ukambani food secure but also transform the drought-prone region into one of the country's food baskets.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta visited the dam site in July 2021, the project's lead engineer Samuel Alima led a team of senior Water ministry officials in assuring him that the reservoir would be completed by June, five months ahead of the November deadline, paving the way for the roll-out of the project's three other components: hydropower, water supply and irrigation.

At the time, no one foresaw the hiccups that would rock the project in the months that followed, as workers walked off the job, citing delays in their salaries. There was further disruption when JTG Enterprises Limited, a Kenyan company, accused the Chinese contractor of breaching a contract between them. The matter is before the courts.

Visited the project site

At the height of the dispute, MPs from the National Assembly's Blue Economy and Fisheries Committee criticised the contractor when they visited the project site in October last year. The committee, led by Marakwet East MP David Kangogo, questioned why the Chinese company had not been able to mobilise money from other sources following delays in government disbursements.

Also read: Itare biggest beneficiary of Sh50bn new budget allocation for dams

The back-and-forth has fuelled fears among locals that President William Ruto's administration is not keen on completing the dam. CS Njeru, however, sought to allay fears as he pledged the government's full commitment to completing the project.