Woman dies, two in hospital after bee attack

A swarm of bees invaded Makuri village in Tharaka Nithi County, leaving a 71-year-old woman dead, and two men with serious injuries.

Mr Kaburu Mwiricia, the husband of the deceased woman, Irene Kaburu, told the media on Wednesday that the attack happened on Tuesday at around 6pm.

Speaking from the PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital, where he and his son are admitted, he said his wife was on the farm with other people picking tea when the bees from three hives descended on them.

Mr Mwiricia said he heard cries and when he rushed there with his son, Mr Njeru Kaburu, he found his wife lying on the ground covered by bees all over the body. Other people were running all over the farm as the bees followed them.

“We tried to rescue my wife but we were also overwhelmed and we fell down unconscious,” said Mr Mwiricia.

Confirmed dead

Villagers wearing protective clothing rescued them after about 30 minutes and rushed them to the hospital, where his wife was confirmed dead.

He said the bees usually attack villagers who come near the hives, but this was the most serious attack.

Mr Justin Mugambi, another victim, said he and others tried to rescue the woman by spraying the bees with pesticide without success.

“All the villagers responded to the cries but were repulsed by the dangerous bees,” said Mr Mugambi.