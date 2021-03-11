Woman dies, two in hospital after bee attack

Mr Kaburu Mwiricia at his home in Makuri village in Tharaka Nithi County on March 10, 2021. His wife was stung by bees to death on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. 

What you need to know:

  • The woman's husband and son were also attacked by the bees.
  • Angry villagers are now demanding justice for the family.

A swarm of bees invaded Makuri village in Tharaka Nithi County, leaving a 71-year-old woman dead, and two men with serious injuries.

