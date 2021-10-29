Woman denies conning Mt Kenya coffee societies millions of shillings

A suspect accused of duping coffee society officials in Mt Kenya counties to sign dubious multi million-shilling contracts was on Thursday charged in court.

Ms Caroline Kuthii Karanja denied 27 counts of conspiring with others not before the court to make the 27 coffee factories society managements in Tharaka Nithi County enter into fictitious contracts worth over Sh400 million for the renovation of coffee factories.

Tharaka Nithi Senior Resident Magistrate Njoki Kahara heard that Ms Karanja who was arrested on October 15, 2021, committed the crimes on diverse days between April 1 and October 14, 2021, within the county.

Ms Karanja denied all the charges and her lawyer Mr Muthomi Gitari asked the court to release her on bond which was challenged by the prosecution.

Prosecutor Eric Momanyi argued that Ms Karanja was being investigated for similar offenses by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Meru County and if released, she could interfere with the investigations.

He added that the charges that the accused is facing have attracted huge public interest and outcry because the matter involves over 10,000 victims in the coffee sector.

Mr Gitari said Ms Karanja was not a flight risk and that his client’s constitutional right to a fair trial was being infringed by not being granted bond yet she has spent 10 days in police custody to allow the conclusion of investigations.

“The prosecution is acting as if it has already declared the accused is guilty of the charges,” said Mr Gitari.

He added that the matter is being blown out of proportion by being packaged into 27 counts instead of only one since the said offenses were committed at the same time and involve the same issue.

The magistrate directed the prosecution to file a written application on why the accused should not be released on bond by the end of business today (Friday).