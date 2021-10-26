lex Njeru | Nation Media Group

Tharaka Nithi

Prime

Woman accused of conning Mt Kenya coffee societies millions

By  Gitonga Marete  &  Alex Njeru

A woman claiming to be a representative of the International Coffee Organization (ICO) has been accused of duping coffee society officials in the Mt Kenya region to sign multi million-shilling contracts for rebuilding factories, exposing them to litigation.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.