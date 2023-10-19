When money comes between elders: Njuri Ncheke ‘falls apart’

The Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders Tharaka Nithi County Chapter has split into two factions over control of money and other resources.

One faction is allied to the council's national vice chairman, Mr Alphonse Kamwara, and the other is led by Tharaka Constituency chairman, Mr Mbiti Rugiongo.

Failing to account for cash

The one allied to Mr Rugiongo accuses Mr Kamwara of using money without their knowledge and failing to account for it, allegations that the latter has denied.

Addressing the press in Tharaka on October 19, the faction led by Mr Rugiongo gave Mr Kamwara 14 days to account for all the money spent or face unspecified action.

“Kamwara has been spending the council’s money with his few friends without the consent of the members and whenever he is asked to account, he declines,” said Mr Rugiongo.

Banned

He also allegedly banned Mr Kamwara from chairing Njuri Ncheke's activities in Tharaka Constituency, arguing that he should only deal with the affairs of the national office.

Mr Rugiongo added that the team of leaders allied to Mr Kamwara should hand over leadership to the new team with immediate effect.

Mr Mati Nkubitu, another elder, accused Mr Kamwara of dictating the activities of the council, an accusation Mr Kamwara dismissed as lies, insisting that he would remain in office.

Power-hungry elders

However, Mr Kamwara said a few power-hungry elders had split from the council and they would be dealt with according to procedure.

"It is true that Njuri Ncheke is divided in Tharaka and I blame the team, which is now calling itself Gaaru. I have not misused any money for the council. They think because Njuri Ncheke has greatly grown in Tharaka Constituency, there must be a lot of money," Mr Kamwara said.

The revered council receives funding from donors, including non-governmental organisations, which it uses to push certain agendas, such as ending female genital mutilation (FGM).

