Two officers killed by mob in Kanthanje were not on duty, police say

Two police officers, Emmanuel Kiprop and James Mureithi, who were killed by a mob at Kanthanje market in Tharaka-Nithi County on Saturday, were not on official duty, a police report seen by Nation.Africa has revealed.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased officers were there on personal errands," the report reads in part.

As police hunt for the killers of the two officers, they are also investigating what they were doing at the market, which is about 10 kilometres from Kathwana police station, where they were based. They are trying to establish what happened between them and an M-Pesa attendant who raised the alarm that led to their lynching.

According to a witness who did not want to be named, the officers were not in uniform when they arrived at the market on a motorbike some minutes past 7pm. They allegedly went straight to the man's M-Pesa shop. A few minutes after they entered, there was a commotion and the shopkeeper was heard screaming for help.

Locals at the market ran to the shop and found the officers struggling to handcuff the shop attendant who was bleeding from his head. They identified themselves as police officers and said they were searching for banned plastic paper bags. However, local residents did not believe this and proceeded to attack them.

After killing the two officers, the residents deserted the market, leaving the bodies on the ground until Kanthanje Assistant Chief Mwangangi Nyaga received information about the incident.

Also Read: Protesters carrying dead body demand justice for murdered man

Igambang’ombe Deputy County Commissioner Julis Arap Too said that on receiving the information, he rushed to the scene and took the injured shop attendant to St Orsola Mission Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the two young officers were taken to Chuka County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Growing tension between police and residents

Market residents who spoke to Nation.Africa on condition of anonymity allege that police officers from Kathwana Police Station had formed a habit of coming to the market in civilian clothing and arresting traders found with plastic bags, then demanding money in order to release them.

“A team of officers has been coming here to harass traders. We suspect the commotion ensued after the shop attendant declined to give them money,” said a resident.

Also Read: Tension in Chuka after boda boda association chair shot dead

They also allege that plainclothes officers also go around the market and villages collecting money from brewers.

Tharaka-Nithi County Police Commander Zacchaeus Ngeno faulted the killing of the officers and injuring of the civilian. He said there would be a thorough investigation into the matter.

"I cannot pretend that all is well when I have lost two officers to a mob. Investigations will be done and those involved in the murder arrested," said Mr Ngeno.

Igambang'ombe Ward County Assembly Member Joseph Njeru said there was need for peaceful co-existence between members of the public and police officers.

He said although unrelated, the county had recorded several incidents of conflict between police and the public.

The incident comes barely a week after an officer attached to Mukothima police post in Tharaka North sub-county reportedly shot and injured a bar owner at Mukothima market following a confrontation. The victim was rushed to a hospital in neighbouring Meru County.

Three weeks ago, the chairman of the Tharaka-Nithi County boda boda operators association, Willis Mugambi, was shot dead, reportedly by a police officer during demonstrations, sparking three days of protests in Chuka town over the killing of a civilian.

Also in Igambang'ombe, Kamaindi, a chief and the commander of the Chuka police station were hacked to death in June 2020.