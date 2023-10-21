Two candidates at Karigini Secondary School die after drinking ethanol
Detectives in Tharaka Nithi have launched investigations into the death of two Form Four students who allegedly died after consuming ethanol at school.
The two candidates from Karigini Mixed Day Secondary School are said to have consumed ethanol at the school laboratory.
Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Mr Zacchaeus Ngeno said 11 others; four girls and seven boys are receiving treatment at Chuka County Referral Hospital where they were taken on Saturday afternoon.