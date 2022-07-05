Three hurt in Tharaka as campaign vehicle hits rock and rolls

Three people were on Monday evening injured after a vehicle belonging to Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima hit a rock and overturned in Karuguyuni, Tharaka constituency.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the vehicle, which was mounted with a public address system, veered off the road and hit a rock as he was driving down a slope.

Mr Kagwima’s son, Brendan Nyamu, told the Nation that the vehicle’s brakes failed and the driver could not control it because it was on a slope.

He said the three occupants were rushed to Chiakariga dispensary by villagers before they were transferred to Marimanti Sub-County Hospital.

Mr Nyamu said the driver and one of the other occupants were treated and discharged while the other person was admitted with a head injury.

Brakes failed

“The vehicle brakes failed, veered off the road and hit a rock at Karuguyuni area in Chiakariga ward,” said Mr Nyamu.

The vehicle was coming from Chiakariga market where Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had held a public rally to drum up support for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Mr Kagwima who is seeking to unseat his boss, Governor Muthomi Njuki, on a Wiper ticket.