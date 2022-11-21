Tharaka Nithi youth fault elders, back Sh425 billion dam

A group of elders have been faulted for opposing the building of the proposed Sh425 billion High Grand Falls Dam on cultural grounds.

Young Tharaka community professionals, led by Mr Edwin Mutwiri, dismissed the elders group dubbed the ‘Society for Alternative Learning and Transformation (SALT)’ for asking the government to stop the project because it will interfere with Kibuka Falls.

Kibuka Falls is a sacred place in Tana River where the elders offer sacrifices to their gods to overcome calamities or seek blessings.

The culture advocates also claim that people “are so much attached to their ancestral homesteads where they buried the remains of their ancestors and that Kirimo, a rite of passage for young boys, is associated with Kibuka Falls.

“The argument by SALT is mythical because it is not scientific and we cannot oppose such a mega project on such grounds,” said Mr Mutwiri.

The youths said on a number of times, the elders offer animal sacrifice at the river during drought but the situation remains until the next rainy season.

The dam is part of the Sh1.5 trillion Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor projects that are expected to help Kenya achieve its Vision 2030.

Job opportunities

The project which will be Kenya’s second-largest infrastructure project after the Nairobi-Mombasa standard gauge railway (SGR) is to irrigate 400,000 hectares, generate 1,000MW of electricity and create job opportunities for thousands of young people direct and indirect.

Mr Mutwiri said that once completed, the dam will completely change the climate of the surrounding semi-arid region and the water will be used in irrigation bringing the perennial drought to an end.

Ms Jane Makena, another youth, said though the dam is set to affect thousands of homesteads in Tharaka Nithi, Embu and Kitui counties and cover six locations in Tharaka constituency, ‘the benefits are greater.’

She however urged the government to ensure that those displaced are adequately compensated to relocate to their places of choice and that those wishing to exhume the remains of their dead relatives are allowed.

“We have to embrace this proposed project because the benefits will be greater than our culture especially at a time like now when the people are suffering from hunger due to prolonged drought,” said Ms Makena.

She urged the government to conduct enough public participation to educate locals on the benefits of the dam.

The UK government has agreed to finance the dam as one of six, Sh500 billion projects to be undertaken under a new Kenya-UK strategic partnership mainly targeting agriculture and energy sectors and the work is expected to start in 2024.

The works will take between three and five years.

Leaders in Tharaka Nithi and Kitui counties, including Tharaka MP Gitonga Murugara, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Tharaka Ward Representative Muthengi Ndagara say the government must offer adequate compensation to the people.